Amber Heard Gets Dragged In A Controversy Again As Her Social Media Post Sparks Scepticism

Amber Heard last appeared as Atlantean royal Mera in Zack Snyder's Justice League, but it seems that she is working hard to keep in shape for Aquaman 2, as she has been reported to be in for the sequel by most outlets. At least, that's how it seems. While a new photo posted on her Instagram suggests that she is hitting the gym while ordering Alexa to locate exercise music, Heard is being accused of deception. That Umbrella Guy, a YouTuber, found inconsistencies in her social media post and created a video illustrating the problems. Watch That Umbrella Guy's video here.

Amber Heard's workout picture sparks debate

That Umbrella Guy found similarities among Heard's hairstyle and workout outfits in the "fresh picture" of her preparation for Aquaman 2 and how she appeared in 2017 during the pre-production of the first movie. The hair and clothing overlap, as seen in 2017 posts, with the most noticeable resemblance being her pink highlights, which are missing from her hair in recent pictures. The Umbrella Guy also criticised the media for publishing the recently circulated photo without verifying its validity and reliability.

He's still not pleased with Warner Bros., which chose to keep Heard at DC while firing her ex-husband Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts. This suggests they support Heard in her continuing spat with Depp, despite audio and video evidence to the contrary, which supports the counter-claim that Depp was the perpetrator of domestic violence in the relationship. Warner has also opted to ignore a Change.org petition of over 2 million signatures calling for the actress to be fired from Aquaman 2, a move that TUG interprets as a sign that they don't care about their fans.

Ironically, he believes information about Amber Heard's whereabouts will leak in the coming weeks. Her involvement in the sequel could be diminished, if not completely written out, in favour of a new character, according to rumours. Aquaman 2 does not yet have a release date, although it is expected to begin filming this summer. As of now, everything is up in the air but fans will get to know sooner rather than later if they will actually be seeing Amber Heard in Aquaman 2.