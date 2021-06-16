Amber Heard Is "Abs-olutely Dying" As She Undergoes Physical Training For 'Aquaman 2'; See

Amber Heard's Instagram family quite recently learned that the actor has begun working on her abdominal muscles in order to reprise her character of Mera for Aquaman 2. The same was done through a video that was shared by the Aquaman 2 cast member very recently. The post in question also sees the actor indulge in some wordplay by saying that she's "Abs-olutely" dying, highlighting the "Abs" part of the message in order to shed light on the body part she's working on. The same can be found below.

Amber Heard's latest Instagram fitness video ahead of starting filming for Aquaman 2:

It wasn't too long ago when the star began training for the sequel. One of the earlier posts shared by Heard herself that saw her preparing for the upcoming James Wan directorial sees her prep with the help of resistance bands and a seat, which houses her feet, indicating that she's working on her core. The post sees Heard in all-black athletic wear and her hair seems to be tied up in a bun. That picture can be found below.

About Aquaman 2:

Aquaman 2, which is now known as "Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom" will see the story of Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman moved forward, but this time around as the crowned king of the oceans. The Aquaman 2 cast members that are confirmed to appear in the film are the likes of Patrick Wilson, who will be seen reprising his character of King Orm aka Oceanmaster, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II As David Kane/Black Manta, Dolph Lundgren As King Nereus and Pilou Asbæk As TBD. However, as far as the return of the likes of Nicole Kidman as Atlanta, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis and Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry is concerned, nothing has either been confirmed, denied or commented upon by the relevant production houses yet.

Additionally, details regarding the function of the character played by Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 are yet to be revealed. As far as Aquaman 2 release date is concerned, the film is currently slated for a release on 16th December 2022. More information regarding the same will be shared as and when the series of Aquaman 2 update(s) that are expected in the near future will reveal the same.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.