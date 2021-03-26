Amber Heard Is "not Surprised" As UK Court Rejects Depp Bid To Appeal 'wife Beater' Ruling

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp lost an attempt to overturn the high court ruling that concluded he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard and left her fear for her life. According to The Guardian, on Thursday, Mr. Justice Nicole dismissed the Pirates of the Caribbean star's libel claim against the publisher of The Sun and they found the column that was published in April 2018 which called Depp a "wife-beater" was "substantially true". The judges James Dingemans and Nicholas Underhill said the three-week trial last July under Judge Andrew Nicol found out that Depp had been violent towards Heard on at least 12 occasions. The trial was "full and fair" and they concluded Depp had no real prospect of success in a new trial and there was no other compelling reason for it to be heard.

Amber Heard spoke out about Johnny Depp's libel case

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Amber Heard's spokesperson stated that they were pleased yet not surprised by the Court's denial of Depp's application for an appeal. They said, the evidence presented in the UK case was overwhelming and undeniable, and to reiterate, the original verdict was that Depp committed domestic violence against Amber on at least 12 occasions and she was left with the fear of her life. They added the verdict was a "well-reasoned" judgment and that included the Confidential Judgement had been affirmed. They concluded Depp's claim of new and important evidence was nothing more than a press strategy and had been soundly rejected by the Court.

According to The Guardian, in the court hearing last week, Depp’s lawyers stated that Heard was an unreliable witness, and to make their case they pointed to how she did not donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity as she had stated before. They called it a "calculated and manipulative lie” on her part which gave Heard “a considerable boost to her credibility as a person”. The appeal judges said the original verdict had nothing to do with her donation or use of money. They said it was clear from the reading of the judgment as a whole that Judge Nicol based his conclusions on each of the 14 incidents on his extremely detailed review of the evidence specific to each incident and further refused his permission to appeal.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's controversy

Heard filed for divorce in 2016 and she also obtained a restraining order against Depp, who she accused of physically abusing her during the marriage. Amber Heard penned an op-ed piece that accused Depp of sexual violence and physically abusing her during their marriage. According to Unilad, Heard did not mention Depp’s name in the op-ed but wrote about the treatment of women involved in domestic abuse and remarked on how she herself was treated with the same. Four days after the op-ed was published in The Washington Post, Depp was allegedly let go from the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean franchise in December 2018. According to Cinemablend, Depp’s lawyer filed a $50 million defamation suit against Heard and claimed her abuse allegations were ‘part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career'.

