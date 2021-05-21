Amber Heard Is "so Excited" As She Shares Trailer For 'Gully'; Watch

Hollywood actress Amber Heard took to her Instagram and shared the trailer of her upcoming movie Gully. While sharing the Gully trailer, the actress also gave information about the release of the movie. The movie had its world premiere back in 2019 and is scheduled to release on June 4, 2021.

Amber Heard shares the Gully trailer

Amber Heard shared two snippets in her Instagram post. While sharing the trailer, the Never Back Down actress wrote in her caption, "I am so excited to share the trailer for Gully with you. Released in select theatres June 4, on digital & On Demand June 8". The Gully movie cast includes Jacob Latimore, Charlie Plummer, Jonathan Majors, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Terrence Howard. It had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 27, 2019. The actress, limited comments on her Instagram post. Journalist Eve Barlow reacted to the actress' post and left a comment.

Johnny Depp sues ACLU

The controversies tied to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's marriage doesn't seem to be stopping soon. Johnny Depp recently sued the nonprofit organisation ACLU for forcing them to disclose whether his ex-wife made the contributions she had promised following their divorce settlement. Amber had earlier announced that she would be donating her divorce settlement of a whopping $7 million to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and then ACLU, soon after her divorce with Johnny was finalised.

A quick look at Amber Heard's career

Amber Heard is best known for playing the role of Atlantean queen Mera in the DC Extended Universe's movies like Justice League and Aquaman. Most recently, she reprised her role as Mera in Zack Snyder's Justice League, a director's cut of the 2017 film. The actress is all set to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel to Aquaman. Some of Amber Heard's movies include Never Back Down, Pineapple Express, The Joneses, The Ward, The Rum Diary, Drive Angry, Machete Kills and Magic Mike XXL. in 2020, the actress was seen in the post-apocalyptic miniseries The Stand, based on Stephen King's novel of the same name. She played the role of Nadine Cross, a school teacher who is among the few survivors of an apocalyptic plague. The series also featured James Marsden, Odessa Young, Alexander Skarsgård and Henry Zaga.

