Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Defamation Trial: List Of Celeb Witnesses To Testify In Court

The trial between Pirates of the Caribbean fame star Johnny Depp and Amber Heard became more ugly and controversial after some shocking revelations were made in the Virginia courthouse. With the ongoing trial unfolding various twists and turns, a set of witnesses continue to take the stand or testify via a video.

After the names of two popular personalities, James Franco and Elon Musk were struck off from the witness list as they refused to testify, there are still a few stars who are likely to make it to the stand. On Monday, Depp concluded a grueling four days on the witness stand, calmly telling jurors he filed his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife because it was his best chance to reclaim his reputation.

Celeb witnesses still set to testify in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

According to Fox News, with Franco and Musk out, there are still a few Hollywood figures who may take the stand, including Ellen Barkin and Paul Bettany. Heard is also set to testify. Amber Heard will testify in person. According to Deadline, Heard will be the first witness for the defense and will take the stand next week.

Paul Bettany who is Depp's friend was listed on the witness list and is expected to appear via video link. Communications between Bettany and Depp have also been included in the trial as evidence. Apart from this, according to Fox News, Ellen is also involved in the trial through a deposition. Barkin had previously testified in Depp's U.K. trial that the actor once threw a wine bottle at her head while they were dating in the 1990s.

Though Elon Musk was set to testify via WebEx video link, he refused. Depp has accused the Tesla CEO and Heard of having an affair while Depp and Heard were married. Similarly, James Franco was also set to testify via WebEx video link, however, he also denied the same. Depp also accused Heard of having an affair with Franco during his marriage with Heard.

For the unknown, actor Johnny Depp has filed a defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard for an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post. In the op-ed, Heard identified herself as a public figure representing "domestic abuse" without mentioning Depp's name.

IMAGE: AP