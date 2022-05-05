Amber Heard Makes Shocking Revelations As She Takes The Stand In Defamation Lawsuit

The ongoing defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has been witnessing several ups and downs. Earlier, in a major development pertaining to the trial, Amber Heard's request to quash the defamation lawsuit was rejected by a judge and now, the Aquaman actor took a stand in the defamation lawsuit, making shocking revelations regarding her relationship with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard on the stand

According to the reports by E! News, the ongoing trial witnessed Amber Heard on the stand making revelations about her relationship with ex Johnny Depp. Before opening up about the same, Heard was asked to reveal why she was in court to which, she stated that she was here because her ex-husband was suing her for an op-ed she wrote. She further mentioned how she was struggling to find the words for how painful this was.

To begin with, Amber Heard recalled a kissing scene with Depp while making The Rum Diary in Puerto Rico and exclaimed how real it was despite them being in relationships at that time. making more revelations about their chemistry, she stated, "We just had this friendship flirtatious thing. I felt this other thing that went beyond the pale of my job for sure. Johnny clearly felt that way about me. He indicated that in many ways." Narrating the story further, she revealed how the press day for the film and recalled a few instances with him. "The reconnection was instant. It felt like there was electricity to the room." Adding to it, she mentioned that when she got up to leave, Heard testified that Depp grabbed both sides of her face "and he kissed me and I kissed him back" and "for the rest of the press tour, it was on."

Furthermore, Heard shed light on how Depp managed to get along well with her parents while adding how he was extremely critical of her fashion choices for auditions and events. "I wore a dress to an event and I felt beautiful in it." She then revealed Depp's reaction to it who stated, "'I think the whole world saw it, kid. That's how they'll remember you. That's how the world will remember you.'" She then mentioned that her dress was low cut and she felt embarrassed when she wore it. She said, "My dress was low cut, I get it, but I felt really embarrassed and horrible that I wore it. I started to believe him. But it didn't stop with that. It was clothing in general."

During her trial, Amber Heard also recalled the time when Depp hit her for the first time and revealed that she will never forget it. "He slapped me across the face and I laughed. I laughed because I didn't know what else to do. I thought this must be a joke because I didn't know what was going on. I just stared at him thinking that he was going to start laughing too. As a woman, I had never been hit like that, " she added.

Heard then poured her heart out while explaining why she still stayed with Johnny Depp. She claimed that Depp had two sides with one side being a loving partner while another was unpredictable and scary. "He was the love of my life but he was also this other thing and this other thing was an awful, awful thing that would come out and take over. You couldn't see the Johnny I loved underneath it," she revealed.

She even opened up about how nobody was honest with Depp about his alleged drug abuse and added that she was hopeful that things will get better. She said, "He'd get clean and get sober and become this thing that made me feel so loved. I just felt like he knew me and I recognized something in him…that I just got him."

