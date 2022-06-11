Amber Heard Marks First Public Appearance After Losing Defamation Case Against Johnny Depp

While Johnny Depp is celebrating his defamation case victory with his fans and loved ones, Amber Heard seems to be taking her time off after the conclusion of the controversial trial. The Aquaman star managed to grab all the headlines for quite a long time due to her highly publicised court case with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Depp and his legal team scored big after the case finally reached its concluding point on June 1 with the Jury ruling out the decision in Depp's favour and awarding him $15 million as compensation. Days after losing the high-profile defamation case, Amber Heard was recently spotted in public for the first time.

Amber Heard spotted in public for the first time post verdict

As per the reports of People, on Thursday, the Zack Snyder's Justice League actor was spotted in public for the first time. Reportedly, Heard jetted off to New Jersey's Teterboro Airport in her private plane around noon with her sister Whitney Henriquez, assistant and bodyguard. She then headed to New York City before flying back to Washington, D.C, after which she returned to her rental home in Virginia, the very same day.

For her outing, the actor opted for a green-coloured outfit and kept her tresses open. Glimpses of her public appearance are doing rounds on the internet with several fan pages uploading the same on their social media handle.

Here, take a look-

Amber Heard issues statement post verdict

Earlier, after losing the case, Amber Heard took to her Instagram handle and penned a long note. The statement marked her social media presence post the trial began in the Virginia court. In her statement, Heard expressed her disappointment over the verdict. She wrote-

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

She continued and mentioned the potential social implications of the verdict which according to her were not fair. Amber stated-

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke up could be publicly shamed and humiliated," she said. "It sets back the idea that violence against women should be taken seriously."

Take a look-

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AMBERHEARD