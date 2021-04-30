Last Updated:

Amber Heard Pokes Fun At Her Aquaman 2's Mera Outfit With A Throwback Picture

Amber Heard took to her Twitter and dropped a throwback picture of herself from the Aquaman film. Sharing the picture, she joked that she 'forgot her pyjamas'.

Vibhuti Sanchala
Source: Amber Heard's IG

On April 29, 2021, Amber Heard took to her official Twitter handle and dropped a throwback picture from the yet-to-be-released Aquaman 2. In the still, she can be seen lying down in her blue coloured costume. Sharing the picture, the actor poked fun at her outfit as she wrote that she 'forgot her pyjamas'. She further added a hashtag for her upcoming film, Aquaman 2

When Amber Heard 'forgot her pyjamas' in this TB still

In the picture, Amber can be seen wearing her blue shiny and skintight bodysuit. Her hair is coloured ash brown and she has kohled up her eyes. The actor went for subtle makeup and has kept her wet hair open. One can see her peacefully sleeping on a printed carpet lying on the floor. In the caption, the actor joked that she 'forgot her pyjamas'. 

As soon as her tweet was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments and compliment the actor. A fan dropped a picture of Amber and called her 'a queen of keeping a job' and dropped a fire emoticon. Another one dropped her GIF and wrote that 'the queen is getting her beauty sleep'. A netizen wrote that this is 'a representation of you have slept on all this content', while another one wrote that 'also a superhero needs to sleep' and that 'everyone can't wait to see her in Aquaman 2'. A user dropped a GIF and wrote that it is 'Queen Mera who is resting after fighting bad guys'. 

Helmed by James Wan, the Aquaman series is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, it is the sixth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Aquaman 2 cast includes Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren and Pilou Asbaek in the essential roles. Jason is seen playing the titular role, while Amber plays Mera. Aquaman 2 release is scheduled for the month of December 2022. The actors have been teasing their fans and followers with snaps from their BTS scenes and training pictures. 

