Amber Heard Pokes Fun At Her Aquaman 2's Mera Outfit With A Throwback Picture

On April 29, 2021, Amber Heard took to her official Twitter handle and dropped a throwback picture from the yet-to-be-released Aquaman 2. In the still, she can be seen lying down in her blue coloured costume. Sharing the picture, the actor poked fun at her outfit as she wrote that she 'forgot her pyjamas'. She further added a hashtag for her upcoming film, Aquaman 2.

In the picture, Amber can be seen wearing her blue shiny and skintight bodysuit. Her hair is coloured ash brown and she has kohled up her eyes. The actor went for subtle makeup and has kept her wet hair open. One can see her peacefully sleeping on a printed carpet lying on the floor. In the caption, the actor joked that she 'forgot her pyjamas'.

As soon as her tweet was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments and compliment the actor. A fan dropped a picture of Amber and called her 'a queen of keeping a job' and dropped a fire emoticon. Another one dropped her GIF and wrote that 'the queen is getting her beauty sleep'. A netizen wrote that this is 'a representation of you have slept on all this content', while another one wrote that 'also a superhero needs to sleep' and that 'everyone can't wait to see her in Aquaman 2'. A user dropped a GIF and wrote that it is 'Queen Mera who is resting after fighting bad guys'.

queen of keeping a job ðŸ”¥ — shane (@shxnerusso) April 29, 2021

the queen getting her beauty sleep pic.twitter.com/wef1mskt66 — brandon (@celesteswright) April 29, 2021

a representation of you having slept on all this content ðŸ‘„ — Ivana Escalera (@IvanaE) April 29, 2021

Also a superhero needs to sleep ðŸ˜ we can't wait to see you in #Aquaman2 — Amber Heard Italia Fans (@AmberHeardIT) April 29, 2021

Queen Mera resting after fighting bad guys pic.twitter.com/VMqvUUvLuL — MUKUL (@RealMukul) April 29, 2021

Someone looks tired



Love the picture Amber.



Can't wait to see your new looks for #Aquaman2 — ðŸ˜ˆðŸ–¤Ares' weaponâ˜ ðŸ–¤ (@RaidersMera) April 29, 2021

Helmed by James Wan, the Aquaman series is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, it is the sixth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Aquaman 2 cast includes Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren and Pilou Asbaek in the essential roles. Jason is seen playing the titular role, while Amber plays Mera. Aquaman 2 release is scheduled for the month of December 2022. The actors have been teasing their fans and followers with snaps from their BTS scenes and training pictures.