Amber Heard Reacts To Johnny Depp's Message About Moving Forward; 'Women's Rights Are..'

While Johnny Depp is celebrating his defamation case victory with his fans and loved ones, Amber Heard continues to express her disapproval of the verdict. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star recently posted a heartfelt message about moving forward as the trial comes to an end, thanking his fans for their constant support and love.

Shortly after his post, a spokesperson for the Aquaman star mentioned that while Depp is 'moving forward', the rights of women are 'moving backwards'. The rep, in his statement, further added how the defamation trial's result declares that victims should be 'afraid' to take a stand for themselves.

Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp's message about 'moving forward'

According to People, Heard's spokesperson mentioned, "As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward. The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is ... be afraid to stand up and speak out." Heard, who's planning to appeal the verdict, previously expressed disappointment about how the 'mountain of evidence' wasn't enough to stand up to Depp's 'disproportionate power, influence and sway'.

She added, "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously." Amber maintained that while she's sad she lost the case, what made her sadder was she had lost the right as an American to 'speak freely and openly'.

Johnny Depp thanks his 'treasured' supporters in latest post

Depp dropped a video montage of several moments where his fans gathered to shower love and support on him as well as of his recent stage performances. In the caption, he stated, "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together."

The actor continued, "We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD."

(Image: Twitter/@ayaashedid)