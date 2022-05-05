Amber Heard Recalls 'embarrassing' Moment When Johnny Depp Slapped Her In Front Of Others

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been making headlines as the duo is in the midst of a legal battle, in which several explosive statements are being made. It all began when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a defamation suit against Heard for an op-ed she penned in The Washington Post about domestic abuse. Although she did not mention Depp's name, the actor claimed it made it difficult for him to find work in the industry. Amber has now taken the stand in the case and sheds light on some of the abuse she went through at the hands of Depp.

Amber Heard takes the stand in Johnny Depp defamation trial

Amber Heard took the stand on the 15th day of the ongoing trial and opened up about an 'embarrassing' incident that occurred when she was on a flight in 2014. She mentioned Depp was upset as she was filming with James Franco, who he reportedly hated. Heard had recently filmed an intimate scene with her co-star at the time and Depp taunted and asked her explicit details about it. The duo got into a fight about the issue and Depp threw ice cubes and utensils at her while on the flight.

She mentioned then that she changed her seat and began looking out of the window. She mentioned that is when he slapped her across her face as she was not answering his questions. She mentioned this took place when his friend was in close proximity to them, and although the slap did not hurt her, she was embarrassed that it took place in front of people, as it was the first time this has happened in public. According to reports by Deadline, she said,

"I was looking out the window and he slaps my face. It didn’t hurt me, I was just embarrassed that he would do that in front of people. It was the first time anything like that had happened in front of somebody. I got up to move seats again, and he was just taunting me, having a laugh, screaming, and then just calling me names. I feel this boot in my back. He just kicked me. I thought to myself. ‘I don’t know what to do.’ No one said anything. No one did anything. I felt so embarrassed that he could do that in front of people."

#AmberHeard alleges #JohnnyDepp slapped her while his friend was in close proximity on a flight from Boston to Los Angeles. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/tSesjeOZVF — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 5, 2022

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp at 2014 Met Gala

Heard also explained another incident, in which Depp was violent towards her. She recalled the 2014 Met Gala, after which Depp accused her of flirting with someone at the event. He then went on to grab her around her collar bone in the hotel room and threw a bottle t her, which missed and hit the chandelier. She also mentioned he later 'shoved' her on the sofa and 'whacked' her. he also suspected her nose had broken after the altercation. She said,

"When we get back to the hotel room, he shoves me and kid of grabs me by the collar bone, I think at that point I shoved him back. I remember he threw a bottle at me. It missed me but broke the chandelier. Johnny and I had a struggle in the living room, he shoved me down on the sofa, and I tried to get him off of me. At some point he just wacks me in the face, that was the first time I thought, 'is this a broken nose?' I suspected I had a broken nose. Other than that I was relatively unscathed."

#AmberHeard testified that she thought her nose was broken after a fight with #JohnnyDepp where he accused of flirting with a woman at the Met Gala in 2014. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/TZN7nIDr7v — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 5, 2022

Image: AP