Amber Heard Receives Marriage Proposal From Saudi Arabia Man Post Losing Case Against Depp

After weeks of bizarre revelations and arguments, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial came to end earlier this month as the jury announced its verdict in the favour of the Pirates Of The Caribbean star. The trial, which took place in Virginia, saw the former Hollywood couple's troubled marriage unfold in front of the entire world. In return for the defamation trial, the Virginia panel of seven members granted $15 million to Depp for the damages. While fans from the entire world followed the ex-couple's court battle, Amber Heard has now received a marriage proposal from a man from Saudi Arabia, who has also claimed that he is better than Depp.

A voice note of a Saudi Arabia man is doing rounds on social media wherein he can be heard proposing to Amber Heard to marry him. Along with the voice note, the man has also penned a message for the Aquaman star to consider his proposal. As per the recording of the voice note which went viral on social media, he said,

"Amber, since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I’ve noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you." "May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing, but people don’t appreciate that. I am better than that old man," he added.

More about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial went on for six weeks and brought out the truth behind the former couple's troubled marriage. As the jury announced its verdict in favour of Johnny Depp, it also granted the Alice In Wonderland star $15 million in damages. Soon after the verdict was announced, Amber Heard issued a statement via Instagram. In her statement, Heard said she was left "heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to disproportionate power."

She wrote, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband." She continued, "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke up could be publicly shamed and humiliated." "It sets back the idea that violence against women should be taken seriously," she added.

Image: AP