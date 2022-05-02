Amber Heard Reportedly Sacks PR Team Post 'bad Headlines' Amid Johnny Depp Defamation Case

Amid her stormy defamation trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has reportedly fired her PR team, abruptly switching to a new one. The actor took the drastic step ahead of her highly anticipated testimony this week, as she was 'frustrated' with the 'bad headlines' surrounding her conduct in the trial.

The defamation suit has been going on since April 11, generating great public interest as reporters and social media siding largely with Depp, while support for Heard remains muted. The high-profile $50 million trial is taking place on the outskirts of the US capital Washington DC.

According to the New York Post, sources have mentioned that Heard's decision came amid the negative coverage coming her way during the trial. A source said, “She doesn’t like bad headlines," while another insider mentioned that the Aquaman star is "frustrated with her story not being told effectively.”

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post, claiming that she was a victim of domestic abuse. While Amber didn't mention Depp directly, the Pirates of the Caribbean star's attorney have argued that it has had negative repercussions on the actor's career and family relations.

Following the allegations of domestic abuse, Depp was removed from the Fantastic Beasts film franchise, where he had a pivotal role. In his testimony, Johnny maintained that he himself was a victim of abuse by Amber, and not the other way around. Amber is expected to take the stand in Fairfax later this week. Her new PR team, Shane Communications, has reportedly worked against Depp before.

Depp has earlier filed a similar lawsuit in the UK against The Sun, over an article that referred to him as a 'wife beater'. He, however, lost the suit. A London High Court judge ruled that Johnny constantly 'assaulted' Amber and made her fear for her life.

Depp and Amber met while shooting The Rum Diary, which came as an adaptation of a Hunter S. Thompson's novel. Their marriage took place in 2015, only for them to file for divorce within a year. Their divorce was finalised in 2017.

