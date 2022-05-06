Amber Heard Reveals Johnny Depp Accused Her Of Having An Affair With Eddie Redmayne

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been making headlines as the duo is in the midst of a legal battle, in which several explosive statements are being made. It all began when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a defamation suit against Heard for an op-ed she penned in The Washington Post about domestic abuse. It took an ugly turn after the star testified about being physically assaulted by her ex-husband. The star took the stand after her plea to dismiss the trial was rejected by the court. During her testimony, Heard made yet another shocking revelation stating how Depp accused her of having an affair with her The Danish Girl costar Eddie Redmayne.

Amber Heard reveals Depp accused her of sleeping with Eddie Redmayne

According to the reports by People, the second day of testimony depicted Amber Heard going down memory lane while recalling when she returned to the sets of The Danish Girl after getting married to Johnny Depp. She then revealed how she soon got the sense that Depp thought she was sleeping with her costar Eddie Redmayne

"We communicated pretty consistently, and it was positive until it started to change. I got the sense that he thought I was sleeping with the director [Tom Hooper], and then it was with the actor I was filming with,” she stated.

Furthermore, she also revealed how she kept denying the accusations made by Johnny Depp while recalling another instance from the past. She recalled the time when she was supposed to fly to Australia and stated that Depp called her hotel room while she was in the shower. Adding to it, she mentioned that in a couple of minutes, someone from the hotel knocked on the door and learnt that it was Depp who called her because he didn't believe she was in the hotel.

She narrated the incident by stating “We had a lengthy circular conversation about where I was and why I didn't answer the phone immediately… I was unsure what to make of it because he wasn't right in front of me, but he was accusing me of what it seemed like was having an affair or a reason to not be in the room. I got a sense from him [that I] was cheating, that I was hiding something."

Moreover, she stated that when she reunited with Franco to star in the 2015 crime drama The Adderall Diaries, Depp allegedly got mad at her because he hated James Franco and was already accusing her of secretly having a thing with him in her past. "He had already been upset with me and accused me in many arguments about not telling him about scenes that I had, if I had a kissing scene. Any sort of romantic scene, and I wasn't explicit about what I was going to do, then I was accused of having withheld information and hiding it from him. So I didn't want the fight, of course, I didn't want the argument, but I had to kind of egg-shell tip-toe around how to tell him when I had any sort of scene like that," she said.

