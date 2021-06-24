Amber Heard Says That She's The Queen Of Yoga With An Atlantean Twist; Read On

Amber Heard's Instagram family was quite recently treated with a video of the Aquaman star doing Yoga. The video in question sees her attempting one of the most challenging positions known to the practitioners of this meditation technique. Through the same, the starlet may have even hinted at the character trajectory of her DCEU persona, Mera by calling herself the Queen of Yog-Atlantis. The post can be found below.

Amber Heard calls herself the "Queen" of "Yog-Atlantis":

It wasn't too long ago when she took to Instagram in order to reveal that the front lining Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom cast member is giving herself the "final push" ahead of filming her parts for the upcoming James Wan directorial. She did the same through a video post in which she can be seen doing freehand workouts while in quarantine. Additionally, while doing so, she can be seen wearing a workout appropriate outfit along with a T-shirt. The post in question can be found below.

About Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom:

Aquaman 2, which is now known as "Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom" will see the story of Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman moved forward, but this time around as the crowned king of the oceans. The Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom cast members that are confirmed to appear in the film are the likes of Patrick Wilson, who will be seen reprising his character of King Orm aka Oceanmaster, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II As David Kane/Black Manta, Dolph Lundgren As King Nereus and Pilou Asbæk As TBD.

However, as far as the return of the likes of Nicole Kidman as Atlanta, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis, and Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry is concerned, nothing has either been confirmed, denied, or commented upon by the relevant production houses yet. Details regarding Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom trailer will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. Additionally, information regarding the function of the character played by Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 is awaited.

Additionally, details regarding the function of the character played by Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 are yet to be revealed. As far as Aquaman 2 release date is concerned, the film is currently slated for a release on 16th December 2022.

