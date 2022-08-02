Amber Heard Sells Her Desert Home For A Whopping Price; Here's All You Need To Know

Actor Amber Heard is well known for her roles in films like Aquaman, Zombieland, Pineapple Express and others. She was recently making headlines as she went head-to-head with her ex-husband Johnny Depp after he filed a defamation case against her. While the verdict came out in favour of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard received a written order to pay Depp $10.35 million for damaging his reputation by describing herself as a domestic abuse victim in an op-ed piece she wrote. Amber Heard’s attorneys had claimed then that she couldn't afford to pay the amount. Now, latest reports indicate how the actor is trying to gather money from every possible place.

Amber Heard sells her Yucca Valley house for a profit

According to TMZ, it was recently revealed that Amber Heard’s desert house located in Southern California was recently sold for $1,050,000 as per the Zillow property records. The house was initially purchased at $570k in 2019 through an anonymous trust which was reportedly linked to Amber Heard. Therefore, with this deal, Heard made almost double of what she paid three years ago.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are still showing no signs of ending the court battle between them. According to the unsealed pre-trial documents obtained by Newsweek and Page Six, it was revealed that Amber Heard’s lawyers demanded Depp disclose that he allegedly suffers from erectile dysfunction by submitting a supposed list of medications as evidence. Stating further, they alleged how the medical condition was relevant and could explain Depp using a bottle to sexually assault Heard.

"Though Mr Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition is absolutely relevant to sexual violence, including Mr Depp's anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard. Mr Depp's erectile dysfunction makes it more probable that Mr Depp would be angry or agitated in encounters with Amber Heard, and that he would resort to a bottle," Amber Heard's legal team stated.

The outlet further reported that Depp’s lawyers responded to the filing by claiming that Amber Heard wanted a circus, and clearly intended to take this trial down a number of unnecessarily salacious rabbit holes, including and especially with respect to Mr Depp's medical history.

(Image: AP)