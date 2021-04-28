Amber Heard Shares Empowering Fan-made Posters, Thanks Fans For Their 'undying Support'

While Hollywood A-lister Johnny Depp's legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard rumbles on, it hasn't really been going that well for the former after his British High Court defeat last year. Amid the ongoing tension between the former couple, Johnny's fans took to Twitter and made Amber trend on her birthday by roasting her. Now, on Tuesday, the Gully actor took to her Instagram handle to boast about the "undying support" she has been receiving from her fans and thanked them by flaunting some of their special gifts for her.

Amber Heard says "I’m with you too" after receiving immense support from her fans

After making headlines by giving netizens a sneak peek into her workout session as she preps for her upcoming film Aquaman 2, Amber Heard recently shared photos of multiple fan-made posters to thank all her fans from around the world for always supporting her. Yesterday, i.e. April 27, 2021, The Stand star took to her Instagram handle to share a photograph of herself posing with one of the posters that read, "We Are With You Amber Heard". In the picture, Amber could be seen sporting a printed red tee over light-blue denim pants as she flashed her beaming smile at the camera along with flaunting the fan-made posters.

In the second photograph shared by her, while one poster with her photograph read, "You Are Our Real Life Superhero", another read, "I Just Want To Read Books And Smash The Patriarchy". Along with posting the pictures on Instagram, she also penned a sweet note for her beloved fans. She wrote: "I’m with you too. Thanks to all of you all around the world for your undying support. I see you."

Meanwhile, Amber Heard's husband's next legal clash with her will take place in 2022 in Virginia as Johnny is suing her for a whopping $50 million over a Washington Post op-ed written by her. However, in her response, Amber went on to file a counterclaim of $100 million against the Minamata actor accusing him of defamation as well. In other news, Amber Heard is all set to star in the sequel of the 2018 DCEU film Aquaman and recently shared a glimpse of her training session to reprise her role as Mera in Aquaman 2.

