Amber Heard Shares Pics In Same LBD After Depp's Retrial Appeal Gets Rejected

Amber Heard is now reflecting on her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actor took to Instagram and posted pictures in the same outfit on two different occasions. Heard’s choice of outfit and this poignant post, comes after Johnny Depp’s fresh trial appeal to The Sun libel case was declined.

Amber Heard shares photos to reflect on her legal battle with Depp

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp made plenty of headlines last year due to their legal battle. Depp had filed a libel case against The Sun has they deemed him a “wife-beater” in one of their reports. The Pirates of Caribbean actor ended up losing the case. Johnny Depp’s appeal to overturn the ruling in the case was also rejected.

Amber Heard recently took to Instagram and dedicated a post to her journey over the past four years. In the Instagram post, Heard posted a picture of herself from 2016, when she filed domestic abuse allegations case against ex-husband Johnny Depp. In the picture, a bruise is visible on Amber Heard’s right cheek. In the second picture, she is wearing the same black LBD when Depp lost his case against the UK tabloid. Along with these pictures, Amber Heard wrote, “One dress, four years apart. Sometimes it’s important to wear the same thing twice”. Take a look at Amber Heard’s Instagram post below.

On March 26, 2021, Amber Heard also issued a statement about Johnny Depp’s fresh appeal being denied by the UK court. In the statement, Amber heard wrote, “We are pleased but by no means surprised- by the Court’s denial of Mr. Depp’s application for appeal. The evidence presented in the UK case was overwhelming and undeniable”.

The statement further continued and stated, “To reiterate, the original verdict was that Mr. Depp beat Amber on no fewer than 12 occasions and was left in fear of her life. Mr. Depp’s confused recollections, caused by years of substance abuse, meant was not a credible witness to his own actions. The verdict stands and British journalists can write- without fear of legal threats – that Mr. Depp is, categorically, a wife-beater”. Take a look at Amber Heard’s statement on Depp’s retrial appeal being declined below.

Image Credit: Amber Heard Instagram