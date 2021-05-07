Amber Heard Shares Pictures Of Herself From The Met Gala Through The Years; See

Amber Heard recently took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures through the years. In the pictures, she was seen excelling in various looks while appearing at The Met Gala. Fans and friends are unable to pick their favourite look and took to the comments section to express the same.

Amber Heard at The Met Gala through the years

Amber shared four pictures; in one of them, she was seen wearing a bright red, turtle neck, full-sleeved dress. She added a pointed, hairband-type accessory to her hair and left them loose from the bottom. She opted for golden earrings and a maroon lip shade.

In the next picture, she wore a rose gold, deep neck, thigh-high slit dress. She paired her look with pencil heels and left her hair loose. The actor opted for a delicate neckpiece and matching earrings.

Another picture shared by her was the one in which she wore a red, backless gown. She carried a red clutch bag and opted for light makeup. The last look shared by her was the one in which she donned a purple, tube, satin gown. She wore a ring and small earrings while her hair was tied up in a bun.

Amber captioned her post by writing, “I f*** with a theme. Met Gala carpet through the years. #tbt” One of the fans dropped a comment writing, “I can’t pick. They’re all gorgeous on you!” The other said, “That second look is my all-time fav” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

About Amber Heard's movies and more

Amber Heard gained recognition by appearing in films such as Never Back Down and Pineapple Express. Later, she was seen in films such as The Joneses, The Ward, The Rum Diary, Drive Angry, Machete Kills and Magic Mike XXL. In 2017, Amber joined the DC Extended Universe to play Atlantean queen Mera in films like Justice League, Aquaman, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. Apart from acting, Heard has also been a global spokesperson for L'Oréal Paris since 2018. She was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017.

(IMAGE: AMBER HEARD'S INSTAGRAM)

