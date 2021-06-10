Amber Heard Shares Stills From Her Film 'Gully'; Announces Release On Popular Demand

Hollywood beauty Amber Heard recently took to social media to share a series of stills from her recent movie, Gully. In the pictures, she can be seen playing Joyce, which is an important character in the film. The actor also announced in the caption for the post that the movie has now been released, on popular demand. Amber Heard’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they loved her character in the movie.

Amber shares Gully stills

Aquaman fame Amber Heard recently took to social media to share a set of pictures from her latest film Gully and her fans have been loving every bit of it. In the pictures shared, Amber Heard was smoking a thick cigarette while donning a set of casual and relaxed outfit. In the first picture, she was seen sitting back at the entrance of a house while blowing out a cloud of smoke. Another part of the post also showed a close-up shot of Amber as she takes a drag from the cigarette and stares right into the camera with intense eyes. In one of the stills, Amber Heard was seen dramatically screaming in the background while the focus of the lens was on another character.

Amber Heard was dressed as a chic urban cool badass girl in the pictures released on Instagram. She was dressed in a pair of well-fitting blue shorts which were styled with a simple black floral crop top. In footwear, she was wearing a pair of wedges while her hair had been tied up into two pigtails. Amber Heard was also spotted with messed up makeup in a few of the pictures, indicating that her character had been crying in a recent scene.

Amber Heard mentioned in the caption for the post that these are stills from her recent film, Gully. She also announced that the movie has now been released, on popular demand. Have a look at the post on Amber Heard’s Instagram.

In the comments section of the post, various people have complimented Amber’s look in the movie while speaking about their wish to watch it soon. A few people have also used a set of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

