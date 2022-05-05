Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation lawsuit trial took an ugly turn after the star testified being physically assaulted by her ex-husband. The star took the stand after her plea to dismiss the trial was rejected by the court. During her testimony, Heard made a shocking revelation about being physically abused during her short marriage with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

The 36-year-old star held back her tears while talking about the hard time she underwent during her short marriage with Johnny Depp. According to AP, the actor claimed that it all began with slaps after she laughed at one of his tattoos and escalated to a "cavity search" of her body for cocaine.

Amber Heard reveals being physically abused by Johnny Depp

During her testimony, while sharing her side of the story, Heard alternated between crying and speaking calmly and said she stayed with Johnny because she wanted to believe his apologies and promises to never hit her. "I knew I couldn’t just forgive him, right, because that means it will happen again. Like, I’ve seen the health class videos,” Heard told jurors through tears as she took the stand in Depp’s libel lawsuit against her. “I was heartbroken.”

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

For the unversed, the 58-year-old star is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article never mentioned the actor's name but Depp’s lawyers say he was defamed nevertheless because it clearly referred to accusations she made in 2016 during their divorce proceedings.

Heard who took the stand for the first time since the case started in April further revealed that Johnny assaulted her "several times," usually when he was drinking or using drugs. She recalled one of the heinous incidents of May 2013 when she revealed he became angry and accused her of inviting what he perceived as suggestive advances from another woman. Further describing the old incident, Head claimed that Johnny ripped off her underwear and stuck his fingers "inside" her for a "cavity search" looking out for drugs. Meanwhile, on the other hand, during his trial had admitted that he never hit her and that she was the one who was the abuser.

IMAGE: AP