Amber Heard Teases 'Aquaman 2' In Recent Post, Likely To Return As Mera In The Film

Several rumours and removal petitions later, Amber Heard is back on the Aquaman 2 set. The British actor, who played the role of Mera in DCEU's Justice League and Aquaman, will reprise her role in the sequel of the Jason Momoa starrer. And her latest Instagram post hints at her return to the upcoming DC superhero movie.

Amber Heard to return as Mera in Aquaman 2

Amber Heard's photo on Instagram from a few days ago has got the fans speculating that the actor will reprise her role as Mera in the DCEU movie. She posted a photo, where she is sitting on a chair and her face is partially hidden by a book. Her hair, which is tied up with a scarf, is the shade of red. She is surrounded by a few vanity vans as well. From the looks of it, the picture seems from the set of the film.

In the caption, she recalled the incident where Jason Momoa, who plays the titular role in the film, ripped pages from her book just to get her attention on the set. She added a hashtag saying that she will get a Kindle (an e-reader) for Aquaman so that he doesn't rip any more pages from her book. To this, Jason Momoa commented with a string of laughing emojis.

According to Screen Rant, Aquaman 2 is not scheduled to begin filming until summer this year. It is expected to release in 2022, but no other details are yet revealed by the makers. The romance between Aquaman and Mera had just begun at the end of the first movie, so that angle might be picked up and continued in the sequel.

About Amber Heard's divorce

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's case has been the talk of the town for quite a while now. The couple is fighting a legal battle for divorce and has claimed physical abuse allegations against one another. Following the physical abuse case, Johnny Depp has been removed from his role as Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts 3 movie. Fans of Johnny Depp have created several petitions online for the removal of Amber Heard from the Aquaman franchise. Twitter is filled with fans who are against Amber Heard continuing as Mera. Let's take a look at some of the tweets:

