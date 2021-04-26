Amber Heard Tests Her Physical Limits As She Does Vigorous Prep For 'Aquaman 2'; See

Amber Heard's Instagram family quite recently learned that the actor has begun physical training that she needs to undergo in order to reprise her character of Mera for Aquaman 2. As one can soon see, one of the lead Aquaman 2 cast members has begun preparing for the upcoming DCEU film with the help of resistance bands and a seat, which houses her feet, indicating that she's working on her core. The post sees Heard in an all-black athletic wear and her hair seems to be tied up in a bun. Additionally, it is unclear as to whether she is working out at her home or at a gym.

Amber Heard trains for Aquaman 2:

Very recently, Amber Heard, amid the speculations of her being replaced as Mera from Aquaman 2 due to her legal battles with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, had hinted at her return to the DCEU with a cryptic Instagram post. In the picture, she can be sitting on a chair, with her face partially hidden by a book. Her hair, which is tied up with a scarf. She is surrounded by a few vanity vans as well, as one is during a film shoot. Through the post, she communicated that she will be now getting a Kindle instead for Aquaman 2.

When Amber Heard teased Aquaman 2:

About Aquaman 2:

Aquaman 2 will see the story of Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman going forward, but this time around as the crowned king of the oceans. The Aquaman 2 cast members that are confirmed to appear are the likes of Patrick Wilson as King Orm/Oceanmaster, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II As David Kane/Black Manta, Dolph Lundgren As King Nereus and Pilou Asbæk As TBD. However, as far as the return of the likes of Nicole Kidman as Atlanta, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis, and Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry is concerned, nothing has either been confirmed, denied or commented upon by the relevant production houses yet. The same will be shared as and when the series of Aquaman 2 update(s) that are expected in the near future will reveal the same.