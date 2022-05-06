Amber Heard Thought She Was 'going To Die' During One Of Alleged Altercations With Depp

On her second day on the stand amid the ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard detailed one of their altercations where she thought she was 'going to die.' The Aquaman star recounted their argument in December 2015, which ended up in her lip being busted along with two black eyes.

She recalled how Depp struck her multiple times, and she thought he won't stop until she was dead. “I remember the sound of Johnny’s voice, he got next to my ear, and he was screaming over and over and over again, each time it sounded louder and more desperate, ‘I f*****g hate you’," Heard mentioned.

Amber Heard thought she was 'going to die' during one of Depp's alleged beatings

While it's not clear why the fight erupted, Heard testified that Depp proceeded to ‘pound’ the back of her head. "I just could hear myself scream until I couldn’t hear myself anymore. I could just hear him say he was going to kill me,” she iterated and added, "And that he sounded like an animal in pain when he was saying … he f****** hated me.”

#AmberHeard testified that she thought she was going to die when Johnny Depp was allegedly hitting her repeatedly. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/iiyGg2H4ja — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 5, 2022

She further recalled thinking if this is how she will die, and Johnny Depp won't even have realised what he has done. "I couldn’t breathe, I remember trying to scream, and I couldn’t scream," she added. The jury was also presented with pictures of chunks of Heard's hair ripped out from her head and the 'busted lip' injury she suffered after being repeatedly punched.

She narrated another violent altercation between them when she found out Depp was texting a woman shortly after their wedding. "He was texting this woman that he had a relationship on and off … The date was right after our wedding. I had seen that he had gone to her house after our wedding,” she said and added that it freaked her out.

"I immediately confronted him about it …. I didn't care in this moment if he did kill me," she maintained and revealed she left the house to visit her sister Whitney, who resided on the neighbouring property at the time. The duo then got into a fight in front of Whitney, with Heard striking Depp for the first time then.

"In all my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn't landed a blow...for the first time I hit him like actually hit him square in the face," she added.

(IMAGE: AP)