Amber Heard To Focus On Daughter After Defamation Trial; Reports Say She's 'still Upset'

Amber Heard is reportedly seeking respite in her daughter Oonagh Paige and family after the highly publicised defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The case's verdict saw the jury mostly siding with the Pirates Of The Caribbean star and awarding him $10.35 million in damages, while Heard was awarded $2 million for her countersuit.

According to People, a source claimed that the courtroom visits took away a lot of quality time Heard wanted to spend with her baby girl, and she's looking forward to a summer with her loved ones. The insider also mentioned how the Aquaman actor is 'frustrated' with the jury's decision and is figuring out the next legal step.

"Amber spent the weekend with her baby daughter. She is frustrated about the verdict," the source mentioned and added that she's still in disbelief over how a seven-person jury would take such a decision despite all the evidence her legal team presented.

The source continued, "For now, she wants to just focus on her baby girl. The trial took away a lot of special mommy time. Amber is looking forward to a summer with her daughter and family." Heard's last Instagram post before the trial commenced was to mark Oonagh's first birthday. Dropping a picture of the mother-daughter duo playing with balloons, Heard mentioned, "My little O is a year old today. I still can’t believe you’re here. The greatest year."

During the trial, Heard testified that she's receiving death threats and mentioned how people are also making similar remarks about her daughter. "I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things that I've lived through, used to humiliate me. People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that," the actor said.

In her statement following the verdict, Heard said she was 'heartbroken' that the evidence she gave wasn't enough to stand up against Depp's 'disproportionate power, influence and sway'.

