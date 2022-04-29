Amber Heard Tried To Include Passage On Johnny Depp In Op-ed; Later Revised By Her Lawyers

The trial in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation suit has been underway for over two weeks now, and allegations have been thrown from either side. The duo has made assault allegations against each other, amid the statements of their doctor, therapist and more have depicted another side of the relationship between the former couple.

Depp had filed the lawsuit against the Aquaman star over her op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018, where she opened up on being an abuse survivor. Though she had not named The Pirates of the Caribbean star, he believed that she referred to him in the article and sued her, also citing the loss of work for him since the publishing of the article. Heard had denied that she referred to him in the article.

In the latest statements in the court, it is being indicated that Heard tried hard to mention her marriage with Depp in the op-ed, though it was not allowed by her lawyers then.

Amber Heard tried to include passage on marriage with Johnny Depp controversial op-ed

Amber Heard had filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016 a year after their marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 2017 and reports at the time had claimed that one of the terms of the divorce was a non-disclosure agreement, that they would not make negative statements on the split and each other.

In the latest hearing in the libel case, a general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union, of which Heard is a brand ambassador, testified in court, as per a report on The Hollywood Report. The counsel Terence Dougherty stated that the article had been drafted by ACLU under Heard's name, and claimed that numerous revisions of the article were carried out at various stages.

The ACLU lawyers asked Heard's lawyers to ensure that Heard stayed in line with the non-disclosure terms of the divorce, the counsel stated.

Heard's initial article was 'specifically neutered' by her lawyers to have no mention of her marriage, and this edited version was eventually sent back.

As per an email between Head and an ACLU employee, the former tried to restore a deleted passage from the earlier draft back into the article. However, Dougherty stated that the final version of the article, in the end, turned out to be different from the original draft, as it contained no mention to Depp and the marriage.

Depp has claimed that the Heard had defamed him through the article, though the latter has denied the allegations and countersued him.