Amber Heard Used 'The Talented Mr Ripley' Plotline For Testimony? Netizens Dig Out Analogy

As Amber Heard took to the witness stand to testify in the ongoing defamation suit filed by Johnny Depp, recalling the 'nightmare' of arguments she and Depp got into, many netizens have pointed out that the Aquaman star is using movie quotes in her testimony.

Film buffs caught strange coincidences between her statements and dialogues from the 1999 film The Talented Mr Ripley, with many claiming that she 'stole' the movie's plotline with her description of Johnny Depp. Others also pointed out how films like Notting Hill, Maid (Netflix show), and Alpha Dog among others have inspired Heard's stance against Depp.

Amber Heard used The Talented Mr Ripley's plotline for testimony?

As Heard described the magical moment in which she met Depp and how special he made her feel, her statement drew flack from netizens, with one mentioning, "Not so talented: Amber Heard’s attempt to immortalise Johnny Depp as ‘Dickie’ from ‘The Talented Mr Ripley’ is evidence that her testimony is a fantasy invention worthy of an audition for the movie itself."

Not so talented: Amber Heard’s attempt to immortalise Johnny Depp as ‘Dickie’ from ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ is evidence that her testimony is a fantasy invention worthy of an audition for the movie itself. #johnnydepp #amberheard #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial #amberjohnny pic.twitter.com/Zt6U0TAjoQ — Aaron Lee Hudson (@AaronLeeHudson) May 5, 2022

Another user mentioned Heard's statement - "When I was around Johnny I felt like the most beautiful person in the world—then he would disappear" and compared it to Ripley's line - "The thing with Dickie, it's like the sun shines on you and it's glorious—then he forgets you and it's very cold". They also posted both the clips side by side for people to understand the similarities. Many have posted about other coincidences they found.

If you were Watching Amber Heard and felt like some of those lines felt strangely familiar, they are. She’s stealing from film and TV and books. Here’s a thread of what I have seen so far! #AmberHeardlsALiar #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #AmberHeard #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/lmgDJVCIoV — Christina Pykles (@ChristinaPykles) May 5, 2022

The “rather cut off his hand” was more reminiscent to me of The Crucible starring Winona Ryder... and stalking behaviour migh5 extend to stalking exeshttps://t.co/vU0h599kN5 — Kelly Kilfeather (@KellyKilfeather) May 5, 2022

Amber Heard speaks about Johnny Depp's 'hatred' for James Franco

Heard first starred alongside James Franco in the 2008 comedy Pineapple Express, then reunited with him in the crime drama The Adderall Diaries in 2015, the time she was engaged to Johnny. She claimed how the Pirates of the Caribbean star "was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco," and continued, "He hated, hated James Franco and was already accusing me of kind of secretly having a thing with him in my past since we had done Pineapple Express together."

According to People, Heard claimed that Depp was upset with her and accused her several times of not telling her about the 'kissing scenes' she had in her project. "Any sort of romantic scene, and I wasn't explicit about what I was going to do, then I was accused of having withheld information and hiding it from him," she said.

(Image: Instagram/@johnnxdepp/amberheard)