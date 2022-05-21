Amber Heard's Agent Testifies, Reveals Why Actor Almost Got Fired From 'Aquaman 2'

The ongoing legal battle between actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has focussed on serious issues like sexual abuse, domestic abuse, and more. Not just abuse, the two have also opened up on the financial setbacks they have received because of each other. Both sides are claiming that statements made by the other have left them financially damaged.

Recently, Heard's WME agent, Jessica Kovacevic, testified on Thursday and made revelations about Heard's career including her upcoming film Aquaman 2.

Amber Heard's agent testifies in legal battle

The agent during her testimony, as per a report on New Year Post, claimed that Heard's “lack of chemistry” with her Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa almost got her dismissed from the role. This was after the actor had testified that she had to 'fight' to be a part of the film and that her scenes were reduced.

She had spoken about how her career got sabotaged amid the online backlash over her alleged abuse of former husband Johnny Depp. For the unversed, viewers have petitioned Warner Bros for months to remove Heard from the superhero film sequel amid her controversial defamation case trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

"I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film, I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out," Heard stated.

In her pre-recorded testimony, Kovacevic addressed “online rumors” that Warner Bros wanted to replace Heard. She also said she believed the studio wanted her out as Princess Mera due to the bad publicity stemming from the contentious court case.

Kovacevic revealed that according to her, the studio wanted to play fair and did not “want to hire someone who has a bad press,” adding, “No one wants that association.”

Kovacevic also discussed the 36-year-old’s career before and after her relationship with 58-year-old Depp saying Heard should have become a major star after Aquaman which premiered in late 2018 and grossed over $1 billion.