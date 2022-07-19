Amber Heard's Defamation Trial Was 'one Of The Worst' Cases Of Cyberbullying: Study

Former Hollywood couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial was one of the most talked about events in the past few months. The trial went on for six weeks and saw Amber Heard and Johnny Depp made several revelations about their marriage. Last month, the jury of the Virginia court announced their verdict in favour of the Pirates Of The Caribbean star. While the high-profile trial caught the attention of the global audience, a plethora of memes trolling Amber Heard surfaced on the internet. A recent study found that the Aquaman star was subjected to one of the worst cases of cyberbullying and cyberstalking throughout the trial.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial was televised and was viewed by millions of audiences. Clips from the trial, memes, and jokes were largely shared on the internet criticising Amber Heard. Last month, Amber heard also addressed the trolls and said, "Even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation."

Why Amber Heard's cyberbullying case is one of the worst?

According to a report by Bot Sentinel, a website that uses AI to track as well as fight disinformation and targeted harassment, Amber Heard's case was one of the worst ones in cyberbullying. As per the report, the software read more than 14,000 hashtags, which also included "AmberHeardIsAnAbuser" and "AmberHeardIsALiar." Moreover, Heard's name was misspelled intentionally for multiple hashtags to trend on Twitter.

Among the key findings, the study found that Heard's supporters were also "attacked relentlessly" with threatening language. A total of 627 Twitter handles were discovered that were solely posted against Amber Heard and her fans. The report further revealed that 24 percent of these accounts were created in the latest seven months.

In concluding their findings, the report revealed that it was one of the worst cases of cyberbullying that the researchers have ever seen. It read, "What we observed was one of the worst cases of cyberbullying and cyberstalking by a group of Twitter accounts that we’ve ever seen." they further added that the social media platform did "very little to stop the abuse and targeted harassment."

Image: AP