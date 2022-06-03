Amber Heard's Former Private Investigator Reveals She Used Johnny Depp To 'boost Career'

After weeks of arguments and bizarre revelations, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial came to an end as the jury announced its verdict in the favour of the Pirates Of The Caribbean star. The trial, which took place in Virginia, saw the former Hollywood couple's troubled marriage unfold in front of the entire world. While the trial is finally over, some more sides of the ex-couple's life are coming forward. Recently, Amber Heard's ex-private investigator claimed the Aquaman star used Depp's name to get ahead in her acting career.

As per a recent report by New York Post, private investigator Paul Barresi, who Heard had earlier hired, revealed the actor used Johnny Depp to get ahead in her acting career in Hollywood. The investigator told Daily Mail that the Aquaman actor was an "opportunist on par with everyone else." He also revealed Amber heard hired him to find out if Depp had abused any of his former partners. Barresi said, "When Amber hired me, she wanted proof that Johnny was a serial abuser of women." To find out the truth, the investigator interviewed over 100 of Depp's former associates, which included some people who have collaborated with the actor on films in the past three decades.

Barresi makes more revelations from his investigation about Johnny Depp

After putting in his immense efforts, Barresi did not find another woman who Johnny Depp had abused. However, he was fascinated by the case and went on to dig deeper on his own. He further went on to interview more people, which also included some of the actor's friends. After his investigation, Barresi found out that many of Depp's friends preyed upon him for paying various bills. His friends persuaded him to pay several bills, such as rent, house payments, cars, and even legal fees.

Barresi also revealed that it was Heard who seized upon Depp's power in Hollywood in hopes of furthering her career. He further added that Depp's childhood friend, Isaac Baruch, who also testified during the case, was the "worst of all." the PI added, "he's been living off Johnny his entire adult life."

Image: Twitter/@ayaashedid