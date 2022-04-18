Amber Heard's Friend Asked To Leave Court Premises During Johnny Depp Trial: Report

Former Hollywood couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently involved in a legal battle, whose trial is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia. The case involves Depp pursuing a $50 million defamation suit against the Aquaman star as she penned an op-ed in 2018 stating that she is a domestic abuse survivor. The hearing began on April 11, 2022, in the attendance of both Depp and Heard. In the latest turn of events, Amber Heard's British journalist friend Eve Barlow was kicked out of the courtroom.

As per a report by Page Six, Eve Barlow, who has been seemingly inseparable from Amber Heard for the past year, was seated in the front row of the courtroom, which is reserved for the legal counsel. Barlow was working closely with Heard's legal team and was seen texting and live-tweeting from the front row.

As per a source of the media outlet, Barlow also tried to intervene over Johnny Depp's witness Dina Deuters, who is the wife of the Pirates Of The Caribbean star's longtime collaborator Stephen Deuters. Barlow asked Amber Heard's legal team to show the judge a social media post shared by Gina Deuters, which was connected to the trial, claiming it was posted recently. However, the social media post was originally shared in 2021, even prior to Depp's London trial against the publication The Sun.

As per the court's transcripts, Judge Azcarate said, "She was tweeting live from my courtroom... and I know the deputies took her out because she was texting. That's against the court order. Ms. Barlow is not coming back into the courtroom during this trial."

Amber Heard takes a social media break

Aquaman star Amber Heard is currently on a social media break as the actor announced the same a few days ahead of the trial. The actor penned a long social media post, in which she claimed she did not write about Depp in the op-ed but about the price women have to pay for speaking up against men in power.

She wrote, "I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I'll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse. I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power." "I continue to pay the price, but hopefully, when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world," she added.

