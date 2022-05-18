Amber Heard’s Friend Recalls Depp Told Him About 'rage Activities' In Past Relationships

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently in the midst of a legal battle and several explosive statements have been made by both sides throughout the trial, that have made headlines. The trial resumed on May 16 after a short break and after Amber Heard took the stand, her friend, iO Tillett Wright's pre-recorded testimony was played. In the clip where he revealed that Depp had earlier opened up to him about having 'rage activities' in his past relationships with Winona Ryder and Kate Moss, as per a report by the Independent.

Amber Heard's friend testifies against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard's friend's pre-recorded testimony was played in court during the trial and Wright mentioned that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has earlier confided in him and shared that there were several 'rage activities' in his previous relationships. He stated that the actor felt 'great bouts of jealousy', that gave rise to his alcohol issues. Wright said, according to the Independent, "He experienced great bouts of jealousy in relationships that had also led to a lot of drinking and a lot of rage activities." He then went on to mention that Depp also revealed to him the names of his previous partners, whom he was with when their 'rage activities' took place. The names mentioned included Vanessa Paradis, Winona Ryder and Kate Moss. Wright also stated that Depp would become a 'monster' when he was intoxicated. He also recalled another conversation with him, in which Depp spoke to him about Heard and said, "all she’s got is her looks."

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard's trial

The trial between the former couple began when Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against Amber for an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post. The article was about domestic violence, where although she did not mention her ex's name in it, Depp claims it made it difficult for him to land roles in the industry.

Heard then mentioned in the ongoing trial, that she wished to 'raise awareness' about the issue and insisted that it was not about Depp. She said, "It’s not about Johnny. The only one who thought it was about Johnny is Johnny. It's about what happened to me after I escaped my marriage. It was about me and my life and what I endured."

Image: AP