Amber Heard's Insurance Company Claims Johnny Depp Was 'wilfully' Defamed By Ex-wife

While it has been weeks since the jury of the Virginia court announced their verdict in favour of Johnny Depp, the case is seemingly still one of the most discussed topics. With every passing day, new claims and revelations are coming forward about both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

In the latest update, Amber Heard's insurance company has claimed that Johnny Depp was willingly defamed by his ex-wife.

Soon after the jury announced the verdict in favour of Johnny Depp, Amber heard was asked to pay $10 million to her ex-husband in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages last month. Depp was also asked to pay Heard a total of $2 million.

Now as per the latest reports, Amber Heard's insurance company is refusing to pay for the damages the Aquaman star owes her ex-husband. Moreover, it is also suing Heard to get acquitted of any duty to pay for her following the high-profile defamation case.

As per a report by Lawandcrime.com, New York Marine and General Insurance Company filed a suit against the Aquaman star in the US District Court for the Central District of California. The report revealed that Amber heard had a $1 million liability policy with which she could have paid some amount of money that she owes her ex-husband. But, the insurance company could refuse to pay for her if the actor was found committing "willful and "malicious" misconduct.

The report also revealed that under California insurance law, an insurance company may be liable for an insured party's negligence. It read, "an insurer is not liable for a loss caused by the willful act of the insurance." Following the same, the insurance company has now added that Amber Heard has acted with actual malice which is why they should not have to pay for her damages. Amber Heard's insurance coverage was from July 2018 to July 2019. This is the period during which Heard wrote the op-ed for The Washington Post claiming that she is a domestic abuse survivor.

Amber Heard appeals to the court to dismiss the verdict

Seemingly, Amber Heard is not ready to pay the damages and is trying to reopen the case by hook or by crook. As per a report by Courthouse News, Heard's team has now contested that Depp lost his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise owing to Heard's op-ed on domestic violence. They also believed that at least one of the jurors on the panel was 'not properly vetted' by officials.

Image: Instagram/@amberheard/AP