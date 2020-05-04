Amber Heard's Mother Passes Away, Actor Says 'I Am Devastated'

Amid the legal tiff between actress Amber Heard and Johnny Depp which has been going for over 2 years now, the actress is now suffering from the loss of a loved one. The Aquaman actress recently announced the demise of her mother, Paige on her social media. Amber shared a series of throwback pictures of the mother-daughter duo where the two can be seen spending some good time together.

Amber Heard informs about the demise of her mother

Amber took to her Instagram page on May 3 and announced the news of her mother’s passing away. She shared several memories of her mother and revealed that she feels heartbroken and devastated. In the caption, she wrote that she is devastated and it's hard for her to believe about the loss of her mother. She left everyone very early where Amber is still holding on to the memory of her 'beautiful, gentle soul'.

The legal turmoil of the actress eventually started when she accused Johnny Depp of domestic abuse in 2018 after which the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against her in 2019. Amber continued to press domestic abuse and violence charges on Johnny Depp while the latter claimed that it was Amber who had assaulted him. Things took an uglier turn when a leaked audio conversation also proved that Amber was hitting Johnny Depp at one point in time. While her legal battle with Johnny Depp took a turn after her stylist Samantha McMillen denied her claims of having black eyes because of Johnny Depp, during her appearance in the Late Late Show with James Corden in 2015.

According to reports, Heard and Depp met on the sets of 'The Rum Diary' in 2009 but started dating in 2012. They got married three years later in 2015 though they ended up getting divorced a year later. According to reports, the text messages obtained by a local media outlet suggest that Paige had explained to Depp that the reason behind Heard filing a restraining order against him was to protect herself from getting evicted from the couple's apartment.

