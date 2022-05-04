Amber Heard's Plea To Quash Defamation Lawsuit With Johnny Depp Dismissed By Judge

The ongoing defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has been witnessing several ups and downs. Recently, in a major development pertaining to the trial, according to Variety, Heard's request to quash the defamation lawsuit that had already commenced last month was rejected by a judge.

According to the international media outlet, the 36-year-old star's attorney made a standard motion to dismiss the suit mentioning that the Pirates of the Caribbean star's attorneys had failed to present enough evidence to prove their case although Judge Penney Azcarate denied the motion.

Amber Heard's request to dismiss lawsuit denied

The ongoing case shows Depp arguing that Heard cost him millions of dollars and his career, particularly losing the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film after she published an op-ed revealing herself as a domestic violence survivor sans naming him. The ongoing trial that began on April 11, in Fairfax, Virginia has already seen the actor take the stand. Depp's lawyers have also presented their witnesses including his sister and also a nurse and a forensic accountant.

Heard's plea was denied by Judge Penney Azcarate and the jury is tasked to reach a verdict once all the evidence and arguments are presented in court. Heard’s attorneys will now present their defense, including testimony from Heard, who is seemingly suggested to take the stand this week on Wednesday.

Recently, the ongoing trial that has become a potboiler, went on a different tangent when Out of the Corner: A Memoir by Johnny Depp's ex-partner Jennifer Grey finally came out on Tuesday 3 May 2022. In her memoir, Grey termed Depp as "crazy jealous and paranoid" when the duo was dating. The ex-couple met on a blind date in 1989 after which they were in a relationship for a year and they even got engaged during that period. The Aquaman actor is being sued by Depp for implying that he abused her in a 2018 op-ed.

Jennifer Grey mentioned in her recently released memoir, "We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet", adding that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor proposed to her within two weeks of meeting her and they got a Pekinese-poodle puppy called Lulu.

IMAGE: AP