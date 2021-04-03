Amber Heard's Posts About Snyder Cut To Her Vaccine Post - Everything She Did This Week

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has been hitting headlines ever since her very public break-up with actor Johnny Depp. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp began dating in 2012 and were married in 2015. The couple has had a tumultuous relationship ever since their split in 2016 with the filing of several lawsuits on both sides. However, Amber Heard seems to be having a generally good week as is evident via her social media. Here's what the actress has been up to recently -

Amber Heard's Instagram - what the actress did this week

The Snyder Cut

Amber Heard posted a monochrome picture of herself on her Instagram handle dressed as Mera from the DCEU. The actress shared the post with the caption, "seeing all your excitement around the release of Justice League â¦â¦@snydercutâ© and the return of Mera. I get a sword and a crown? I’m in". Amber also recently shared another video from the sets of the Snyder Cut in which the actress can be seen in full costume in her trailer. The costume seems to be too rigid as the actress can be seen struggling to bend while wearing it. Amber shared the post in honour of her 1000th Instagram post according to the caption which read, "A little set life exclusive of Mera in honour of my 1000th Instagram post. She’s beauty and she’s grace...". Take a look at both of Amber's posts about the Snyder Cut from this week below.

Johnny Depp's libel case

Johnny Depp's libel case against the newspaper that called him a 'wife-beater' recently came to a conclusion in the UK, where the High Court found that Depp had lost his libel claim as the allegations made by Heard were found to be "substantially true". As the verdict was announced, Heard posted two photos on Instagram in which she's seen wearing the same black dress. The first is from when she filed domestic abuse allegations against her ex Johnny Depp in 2016, in which a bruise is visible on her face. The second shot shows Heard once again wearing the dress, however this time it was on the day Depp lost his libel case against U.K.'s The Sun. She shared the post with the caption, "One dress, four years apart. Sometimes it’s important to wear the same thing twice".

"Vaccine Queen"

Amber Heard recently received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as the actress posted a picture on her Instagram handle after the deed. Heard can be seen posing for the camera after her vaccination shot while showing her band-aid. The actress shared the photo with the caption, "Did someone say “vaccine queen”?!" Take a look below.

Missing mom

Amber also shared a heartfelt post about her mother Patricia Paige, who passed away last year. The actress shared a few photos with her mother along with a long caption expressing her grief over her passing. The actress talked about how she missed her mother every day and how much she loved her. She also spoke about how she is grateful to have had the time she spent with her and asking fans to cherish the time they have with their loved ones adding, "To all who can, hug your mama extra tight".

Other ventures

Amber Heard also shared a post recently in which the actress talked about an initiative undertaken by her for an amendment against "revenge porn". The actress shared a long caption sharing her own experiences and talking about how all their efforts to help women who have faced issues like this have finally borne fruit. In the post, the actress also commended the efforts made by the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative. Amber also shared a BTS selfie from her shoot for L'Oreal Paris. The actress can be seen with at least 4 hairbrushes curled up in her hair, in the photo. She shared the post with the caption, "It takes an army (of hair brushes)". Take a look at both posts below.

Image source - Amber Heard Instagram