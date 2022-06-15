Amber Heard's Rep Refutes Rumours Of Actor Being Cut From 'Aquaman 2' Post Verdict

Amber Heard has unarguably become one of the most talked-about actors post her high-profile defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp. With several headline-grabbing statements from both the parties, the jury finally reached a verdict on June 1 in the highly publicised court case wherein they passed the judgement in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

The legal tussle came after Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard which, in some ways, hampered both the stars' professional careers. Earlier, there were reports that Heard's role in Aquaman 2 was pared down, making her future in the Aquaman franchise quite uncertain. Moreover, several reports also stated that her role was 'being cut out of' the already-shot sequel that is slated to arrive at the cinemas in March 2023. However, recently the actor's team cleared the air around the speculations.

Amber Heard's team rubbishes rumours of her role being cut from Aquaman 2

Several shocking revelations were made about Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2 during the defamation trial with Johnny Depp. Earlier, in her testimony, Heard claimed that she "fought really hard to stay in" Aquaman 2 because "they didn't want to include me in the movie."

Later, reports of Amber Heard's role being cut down from Aquaman 2 were doing rounds on the internet. However, as per the latest reports of People, the actor's representative refuted all claims." The rumour mill continues as it has from day one-inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane," a spokesperson of Heard revealed to the portal. For the unversed, Amber Heard portrayed the role of Mera in the film, alongside actor Jason Momoa.

Amber Heard says her role in Aquaman 2 has been reduced

During her trial in court, Amber said, "I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film, I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out."

