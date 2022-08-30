The highly-awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2022 was organised on 28 August 2022 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The show proved to be the spectacle it promised, with a star-studded audience and breathtaking performances, the grand night witnessed several celebrities taking home the silver-plated award.

While several A-listed Hollywood celebs graced the award function, the major highlight of the event was Johnny Depp's appearance, who surprised all his fans by making a digital cameo at the event. Following Depp's cameo, Amber Heard's sister Whitney Heard headed to her social media and slammed the makers of the show for inviting the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Amber Heard's sister slams MTV

Recently, Amber Heard's sister Whitney Heard took to her Instagram stories and slammed MTV for calling Johnny Depp on the show. Calling out at the network, Whitney wrote, "@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters...#DVMAs #IStandWithAmberHeard." She shared the note over the image of her sister superimposed on a graphic with the DVMAS hashtag and logo.

Earlier, in an old post, Whitney Heard extended her support for her sister. In her note, Whitney wrote, "I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors. We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side. I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side… #istandwithamberheard."

Johnny Depp's special appearance at MTV Video Music Awards 2022

On 29th August, on the stage of MTV VMAs 2022, a Moonman mascot appeared towards the beginning of the show with a digital face of Johnny Depp in the helmet. While addressing the audience, he said, "And you know what? I needed the work. Hey VMAs, let's get back to the f—ing music, shall we?"

