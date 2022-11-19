Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Says Her Faith In Humanity Dwindled Post Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez lashed out online over the alleged loopholes in the legal structure following the Johnny Depp trial. Amber was found to have defamed her former husband Depp in a 2018 opinion piece for the Washington Post, with the jury making her liable to pay more than $10 million in damages.

In a social media post, Whitney claimed that they were 'harassed' post the June verdict, adding that she's scared to raise her kids in such troubling times. Whitney acted as one of the key witnesses in the highly publicised defamation case, testifying that she saw the former couple getting into a physical altercation.

Amber Heard's sister says her faith in humanity dwindled post Johnny Depp trial

Taking to her Instagram handle, Whitney mentioned, "To simply say that my faith in humanity has been called into question since the trial/verdict would be a gross understatement… Not only did it highlight some pretty fucking major flaws in the judicial system, it also showed just how deeply misogynistic this world is and how harassment of anyone who speaks out or has a differing opinion is just simply accepted (just take a look at some of the comments on my posts, and undoubtedly this one)."

She added, "It's a world that I’m scared to raise my kids in, and every day it just seems harder and harder to navigate and deal with." She concluded the post by mentioning that the tides are turning today, while dropping names of certain organizations and individuals who've signed an open letter to support Amber.

In June this year, a seven-person jury found that Heard had defamed Johnny Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed article, wherein she called herself a survivor of domestic abuse. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star won all three of his claims, while Amber was also given $2 million in damages as she won one of her three countersuit claims.

Most recently, Depp's legal team appealed against Heard's $2 million victory, and called out the jury's verdict 'erroneous'.

