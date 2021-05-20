Amelia Gray Hamlin Recreates Her Mother Lisa Rinna's Iconic Looks For Latest Photoshoot

Moms have been the source of inspiration for many daughters and Amelia Gray Hamlin is no different. Lisa Rinna's daughter also had a wish to wear her mom's iconic dresses and the wish recently came true during a photoshoot for a magazine.

Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin dresses in her mom's iconic outfits

Amelia Gray Hamlin graced the cover of the popular magazine Paper. The 19-year old actor took to Instagram to share photos from the cover photoshoot. She even went a mile extra and sported the iconic hairdo. According to Entertainment Tonight, the photoshoot was actually a Mother's Day gift to Lisa Rinna from her daughter.

In her interview with Paper magazine, she once forgot to write a card for her mother on the eve of Mother's Day and 's**t hit the fan'. Lisa Rinna has always been 'kinda crazy about Mother's Day gift' according to Amelia Gray Hamlin. So this year, Amelia decided to do something cool and unique so that her mother will forget the card incident.

For the photoshoot, Amelia recreated her mother Lisa Rinna's iconic looks and also sported the short hairstyle. In one photo, she is dressed in a black one-piece dress with a plunging neckline, in another, she is dressed in a red bodycon dress and in the last, she is dressed in her mother's Vera Wang wedding gown from 1997 when Lisa Rinna married Amelia's father Harry Hamlin. Speaking about dressing up in her mom's wedding gown, Amelia said that ever since she was a little kid, she had dreamed of wearing a Vera Wang creation or her mother's wedding gown.

In her Instagram post, Amelia thanked the magazine for giving her the chance to make her dream come true. She said that she 'loved to dress up' like her mother and that she will 'never forget this'. Lisa Rinna is known for her role in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her co-star from the series Dorit Kemsley commented "Iconic" under Amelia's post. The post also received a flurry of red heart emojis, heart-eyed emojis and fire emojis from Amelia's followers.

(Image: Amelia Gray's Instagram)

