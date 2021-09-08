American Actor Zendaya Hopes To Become Filmmaker; Wishes To Cast Black Women As Lead Stars

A popular American actor and singer, Zendaya, has been receiving appreciation for her performance in the famous American teen drama series, Euphoria. As the actor gears up for the second season of the show, she opened up about her desire to become a filmmaker one day. She even revealed how her future cast members will be.

Euphoria director, Sam Levinson further reacted to Zendaya’s wish to become a director and stated that she would make ‘an astonishing filmmaker.’

Zendaya on her wish to sit on the director’s chair

According to the reports by British Vogue, Zendaya became a part of their cover story for the magazine’s October issue. During the interaction, she mentioned how she hoped to expand her career in the film industry and try her hand at filmmaking. While calling the art “a huge catalyst for change”, she added, “If I ever do become a filmmaker, I know that the leads of my films will always be Black women.”

As Zendaya is currently filming for the new season of Euphoria, she stated that she was making sure that most of her time was spent on the sets as she preferred sitting by the monitors and learn about storyboarding shots. “I gotta hurry up and figure out how to f------ become a director, man. I'm trying, I'm learning every day, I really am. There's so much I want to do,” she said.

A while ago, she also spoke about her mental health issues and opened up about how she takes therapy. She also mentioned how she made her mental health a priority and stated, “Of course I go to therapy. I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it’s a beautiful thing."

She even opened up about the time when the mental health issues began to appear and affected her emotionally. She added “It was the first kind of taste of sadness where you wake up and you just feel bad all day, like what the f*** is going on?" she said. "What is this dark cloud that’s hovering over me and I don’t know how to get rid of it, you know?”

IMAGE: AP