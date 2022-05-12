American Comedian Andy Dick Arrested On Allegations Of Sexual Assault: Report

Popular American artist Andy Dick, known for comic gigs and appearances on TV shows, was arrested on accusations of sexually assaulting a man.

According to a report by TMZ, comedian Andy Dick was arrested for felony sexual assault at the O'Neill Regional Park after an adult male accused him of sexually assaulting him. The video of Andy Dick's arrest was live-streamed online on Captain Content's RV's social media that showed a couple of Orange Co. Sheriff's Deputies having a conversation with the comedian and then cuffing him and taking him in their car.

The video also reveals how Andy Dick's trailer was searched thoroughly after he was taken into custody. Adding to it, sources quoted by TMZ revealed that police have collected the victim's pants as evidence.

This isn't been the first time that the comedian has landed in trouble over criminal allegations. In 1999, he was questioned during actor David Strickland's suicide interrogation to identify the latter's body after they spent days partying together a couple of days before the incident.

Moreover, Andy Dick was also charged and pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and hit-and-run driving in 2004 while in 2008, he was arrested in California on suspicion of drug possession and sexual battery. He was released from jail after paying $5,000 bail.

On 23 January 2010, he was yet again arrested for sexual abuse after allegedly groping a bartender and a patron. This went on for a while as the comedian was detained a couple of times more on charges of sexual battery, Felony assault, and more.

(Image: AP)