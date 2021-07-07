American Horror Film 'The Vigil' All Set To Release Digitally In India

The upcoming American horror film, The Vigil is all set to release in India on Friday, July 9. Developed under the Blumhouse Productions banner, the movie will release digitally on Amazon Prime Video. The rights of the movie, which stars Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig and Malky Goldman in lead roles have been acquired by PictureWorks. The movie, written and directed by Keith Thomas will release in the original English version with Hindi language version.

"We thrive to bring forth first-class films to the Indian audiences. From start to end, 'The Vigil' gives its viewers a fresh and interesting perspective," PictureWorks' spokesperson said. Adding further, they mentioned, "With an incredibly promising premise, we are sure that the Indian audiences, and especially the true fans of horror will thoroughly enjoy the experience of watching this new film."

Apart from producing this movie, The Blumhouse Productions have also been makers of other spectacular Hollywood movies. They've produced the Paranormal Activity franchise, The Invisible Man, Insidious franchise, The Purge franchise, Halloween franchise, Happy Death Day franchise, Split, Glass, Ouija Franchise and many more. The USA Today has ranked the movie as the No. 1 horror movie of 2021 and has received a whopping 90% rating on rotten tomatoes.

The movie is about a man named Yakov ( played by Dave Davis) who is hired by an old rabbi to look after the corpse of a recently deceased member of their community. In the movie, Davis has to survive a night tormented by a demon that would give the audiences chills. The Vigil falls under the supernatural horror movie category with its roots in Jewish culture and mysticism.

The bunch of classic horror movies of 2021 to give you the chills and scares

After going through the horrors of the pandemic since 2020, the on-screen horrifying counterparts may seem lukewarm. But if you are someone who enjoys occasional fictional thrills and scares and want to fulfil your fear quotient, 2021 has come up with extraordinary movies in the horror genre that have set the standards for generations. Here is a list of the horror movies that you cannot miss out on to get the holy terror feeling.

Wrong Turn

Things Heard & Seen

A Quiet Place Part II

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Bloodthirsty

(With Agency Inputs)

