'American Horror Stories': Kaia Gerber Tells Fans To 'save Their Screams' For July 15

The creators of American Horror Story shared yet another update to the upcoming spin-off series American Horror Stories. The latest poster first shared by the show’s creator Ryan Murphy grabbed quick attention. Actor Kaia Gerber shared the poster, giving fans a bit more insight into the upcoming horror thriller.

Kaia Gerber tells fans to ‘save their screams’

American model Kaia Gerber, who is venturing into acting with American Horror Stories seems excited for the series. Gerber, whose only other acting credit is from a 2016 deep cut called Sister Cities, recently shared the poster of the upcoming horror series. Sharing the poster, she asked fans to keep calm for the series to drop.

Sharing show’s creator Ryan Murphy’s post, Kaia Gerber wrote, “save your screams we’re one month away,” hinting at the scary nature of the series. The model who enjoys a following of 6.4 million on Instagram is hoping to garner a positive review for her full fledged acting debut. The latest poster she shared sees a creepy latex suited woman staring at the ominous Murder House from the first season from a distance. American Horror Stories release date was also revealed through the poster – July 15.

American Horror Story spinoff

Ryan Murphy's latest production, American Horror Stories is set to premiere on July 15. The episodic anthology series is a spinoff of the highly acclaimed American Horror Story, which is known for its distinctive horror tales. Unlike the traditional show, which features a season-long story, American Horror Stories will have one-hour anthological episodes featuring some of the cast of American Horror Story. The series making its premiere on July 15 will stream on FX on Hulu. Meanwhile, American Horror Story Season 10 will be out on August 25, 2021.

More horror than you can handle. American Horror Stories premieres July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/Z07E61s0WR — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) June 15, 2021

The cast of American Horror Story returns

BTS photos revealed from the series’ sets have revealed the return of Evan Peters' Tate Langdon in the American Horror Story spinoff. Other cast members include a mix of American Horror Story regulars like Matt Bomer, Taissa Farmiga, Naomi Grossman, and Billie Lourd, along with the new faces like Danny Trejo, Glee's Kevin McHale, Madison Bailey, Sierra McCormick, Paris Jackson, and Kaia Gerber.

