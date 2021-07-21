American Horror Story 10's Production Shuts Down After Seeing A COVID Positive Case

The upcoming show American Horror Story 10 has been delayed yet again. According to a report by Variety, production of the tenth season titled American Horror Story: Double Feature has been halted after a COVID-19 positive case was detected. According to the report, an actor on the show has tested positive, in what is tagged as 'Zone A' in the COVID-19 production protocol. The production will be 'paused' for the next few days.

Finn Wittrock's American Horror Story 10 production halted

Initially, the production of the latest iteration of the FX anthology series was scheduled to begin in the year 2020 before it was postponed due to the global pandemic. The new season is slated to premiere on August 25, 2021, on FX. Earlier, the show co-creator, Ryan Murphy took to his official social media handle to reveal that the upcoming season will focus on two horrifying stories. One story will be shown by the sea, while the other will be shown by the sand.

The upcoming AHS season will feature Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, and Adina Porter. Macaulay Culkin has also joined the cast members for the role of a 55-year-old, Murphy. A picture of the Home Alone star was shared on his official Instagram handle in the month of March 2021. In the picture, he can be seen posing with his co-actor, Leslie Grossman. Sharing the picture, Culkin wrote, "Something wicked this way comes. American Horror Story Season Ten. '#AHS10' '#AHS'".

Moreover, earlier this week, the production of Bridgerton was halted for the second time in a week after another cast or crew member had tested COVID-19 positive. The virus-infected individual is now isolating. Likewise, the upcoming popular series Games of Thrones prequel titled House of Dragon's filming was also temporarily delayed amid the ongoing pandemic. The online streaming giant, Netflix has also halted the production of the film adaption of its latest project, Matilda Sunday, while Tom Cruise's seventh Mission: Impossible's filming is also paused in the UK after a COVID-19 positive was found in the month of June this year.

IMAGE: PTI

