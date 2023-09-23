American Horror Story Actor Angelica Ross Says Ryan Murphy Cost Her Marvel Role

Actress Angelica Ross has been opening up about the struggles she has faced in her career. Being the first actress of colour to serve as a regular character in two series simultaneously, Ross has pushed the envelope with her work. Now, Ross has called out the showrunner of American Horror Story for costing her a possible role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

3 things you need to know:

Ross joined the cast of American Horror Story in its ninth season.

She made history by being the first transgender actress to get regular roles in two series.

Ross has played characters such as Donna Chambers and The Chemist in American Horror Story.

Angelica Ross calls out Ryan Murphy

Ross was part of a conversation with the Log Angeles Times. She told the outlet that she had been trying to land a role in the MCU for the last three years. She was finally contacted by Marvel representatives, but she was unable to produce a proper answer as she didn’t know whether her contract option was getting picked by Murphy or not. She’d even reached out to business affairs but ended up receiving no answer.

It’s not JUST that the idea changed. Things change all the time. It’s that I called business affairs for MONTHS trying to get clarity if they were picking up my contract option or if I was ok to tell Marvel that I was available for whatever they were calling me for. I had been… https://t.co/On0sBPfRTK — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 18, 2023

Ross elaborates on her stance

While retweeting a report on the same, the AHS actress wrote that she had been reaching out to business affairs over the course of several months. She was even inquiring whether it was okay to give Marvel the go-ahead for her availability, but she never received a clear answer. Instead, she was in first position throughout that period without getting whatever she was promised.

Previously, Ross accused her co-star in AHS 12th season Emma Roberts of transphobia. She said that she and Roberts were together when someone named John said, “Okay ladies, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work.” Ross alleged that Roberts had then replied while looking at her, “Don’t you mean, ‘lady?’” Roberts then says, “I am looking at her dead a** in the camera, and I am like, ‘What the f**k did you just say?”