American Idol 2021: Top 7 Contestants Announced While 3 Eliminated From The Competition

In American Idol 2021's recent episode, which was telecast on May 2, the top 10 contestants performed Disney classics. Apart from treating the audience with some impeccable performances, the episode also announced the top 7 performers while 3 were sent back to their home via eliminations. On a related note, here’s a breakdown of the contestants who made it through Sunday’s Disney round and are getting closer to the season finale on May 23.

American Idol 2021 Top 7 contestants

1. Grace Kinstler

Grace Kinstler performed Into the Unknown from Frozen II. Interestingly, her edition of the song received a standing ovation from the judges. While reviewing her performance, Katy asserted that it felt as if Grace had a magic wand. The 20-year-old singer is a student at the Berklee College of Music.

2. Casey Bishop

Interestingly, for Disney night, Bishop performed When She Loved Me from Toy Story 2. "You’ve been showing us so many different colours of who you are as an artist, who you can be. ... I love that you can do almost anything, actually, you can do anything, you just have to believe", said Katy Perry after his performance. Meanwhile, Bryan added that noting how hard it is to believe that Bishop is one of the youngest singers in the competition. The 16-year-old singer is from Florida.

3. Willie Spence

Willie Spence managed to impress all three “Idol” judges with his rendition of The Lion King classic Circle of Life. After his performance, Katy predicted Spence would make it through to the next round. The 21-year-old singer is from Georgia.

4. Caleb Kennedy

Country singer Caleb Kennedy chose to perform Real Gone from Cars. The 16-year-old singer from South Carolina bagged praises from Katy as the latter said that the energy of his performance was infectious. In the previous episodes, the judges have often praised him for his song choices and the fact that he clearly knows who he is as an artist.

5. Chayce Beckham

Chayce Beckham securing a space in the top 7 was not so surprising for many as Katy had once called him a "top 5" contestant. For Disney Night, Beckham presented a new approach to the Dumbo classic Baby Mine. Beckham is a 24-year-old singer from Apple Valley, California.

6. Hunter Metts

The 22-year-old singer from Tennessee, Hunter Metts, chose to perform his mother’s favourite song - You’ll Be In My Heart from Tarzan. During his performance, Hunter got emotional and showed off more of his vocal range than usual. After the performance, Brayan gave a token of appreciation to Metts for expanding his range.

7. Arthur Gunn

Arthur Gunn secured second place during last season of American Idol. Gunn returned for this season in the "Comeback" episode. For Disney night, Gunn sang Remember Me from Coco.