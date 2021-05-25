American Idol Finale - Katy Perry Says Arthur Gunn's No-show Was A 'curveball'

American Idol's season 19 finale recently took place and crowned Chayce Beckham as the winner. But fans of the show were left confused when Top 10 finalist Arthur Gunn did not perform in the finale episode. The singer was to perform at the finale with celebrity guest Sheryl Crow. Katy Perry, who was on the judging panel of the current season, spoke about Arthur Gunn’s controversial no-show.

Katy Perry on Arthur Gunn's disappearance from the finale

Viewers were surprised to find out that Top 10 finalist Arthur Gunn was nowhere to be seen during the finale of the season. The producers of the show earlier announced that Arthur would be singing two songs alongside celebrity guest Sheryl Crow during the finale on Sunday, which took place on May 23, but he did not make an appearance during the finale. Arthur Gunn was replaced by former contestant Graham DeFranco, who made it to the Top 16 this season. However, Sheryl still took to the stage for a medley of Every Day Is a Winding Road and If It Makes You Happy, with Graham.

The team of the show hasn't given any reason for Arthur's absence nor has the singer himself yet revealed why he abruptly dropped out of the show. For the unversed, Arthur came in second place last year and he won the comeback competition that featured previous contestants trying to win a spot back on the show. He was eliminated after making it to the Top 7 list.

Now as per EW, during the post-show question and answer session with reporters, Katy Perry was asked about Gunn's disappearance from the show, to which Katy said that it was a 'curveball' and further praised DeFranco's performance. She said that she was thankful and glad that DeFranco performed.

Winner of American Idol 2021

American Idol season 19 narrowed its contestants down to three finalists, Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence. Host Ryan Seacrest announced that Chayce Beckham had received the most votes nationwide, beating out fellow finalists Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler for the title of the winner. The show is confirmed to come back for the 20th season.

IMAGE: ARTHUR GUNN AND KATY PERRY'S INSTAGRAM

