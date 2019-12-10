Kate Upton Receives Her First Stripe On Jiu-Jitsu White Belt

Model Kate Upton has scored her first stripe on her Jiu-Jitsu white belt. The actor shared the precious moment when she received the first stripe on her white belt at Houston, Texas’s Elite MMA. Kate Upton is married to Justin Verlander who is an American professional baseball pitcher for the Houston Astros of Major League Baseball. The couple also has a one-year-old daughter.

Kate Upton gets her first stripe

Kate Upton recently shared a picture on her Instagram account and shared the news with her fans. She was seen receiving the honour by her coach in the picture. She also gave a decent caption to the picture and mentioned the Jiu-Jitsu belt as something she had earned with a lot of dedication. The accolade comes after lots of months that include serious training and hard-work. She even thanked her coach. Kate Upton’s coach also posted the same picture and expressed his gratitude for having Kate as her student. He mentioned Kate as one of his hard-working students and congratulated him at the end. Other than Kate Upton, there are many celebrities who have hit the Jiu-Jitsu mat. The list includes actor Tom Hardy, Ashton Kutcher, Keanu Reeves, and Ed O'Neill. Jiu-Jitsu is a famous Japanese martial art that involves manipulating the opponent's force against themselves in close combat.

Kate Upton firstly appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2011 and was the cover model for the years 2012, 2013 and 2017. She has also appeared in films like The Three Stooges (2012), The Other Woman (2011), and The Layover (2017). Apart from this, she has appeared in a cameo in the 2011 film Tower Heist. Kate has also won the People's Sexiest Woman Award in the year 2014 at People Magazine Awards. Upton was the main subject of the 100th anniversary Vanity Fair Cover.

