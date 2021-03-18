American Pianist And Conductor James Levine Passes Away At The Age Of 77

James Levine, who was a popularly known American pianist and conductor has passed away at the age of 77. The musician had led the Metropolitan Opera for a period of over 4 decades and the news of his death came out on March 17, 2021, announced by his physician. Read along to know more about the incident.

Levine died at his Palm Springs; California home on March 9, 2021, due to natural causes as informed by his physician Dr. Den Horovitz. The latter has been the musician’s physician for almost 17 years. The actor had been suffering from Parkinson’s since 1994, which he managed to keep hidden for over 22 years with the help of the Met and was finally asked to leave the position after his health declined, followed by which he was fired in 2017, after being alleged for sexual improprieties.

James made his Met debut back in 1971 and went on to become one of the signature artists of the company’s more than a 100-year long history. He had conducted more than 2.5k performances and led the company’s orchestra, singers and collection as music or artistic director from 1976 until he was forced to leave, by the general manager Peter Gelb. This was after the speculations of Levine having Parkinson’s disease proved to be true.

He then became music director emeritus and was appointed as the head of its young artists' program till he was suspended from the post on December 3, 2017. This happened just a day after he conducted his last performance, which was a Verdi "Requiem". The decision was taken on account of accusations in the New York Post and The New York Times of sexual misconduct back in the 1960s, and he was fired on March 12, 2018.

James Levine was set to make a comeback with the performances of Brahms’Ein Deutsches Requiem on January 17 and 21 in Florence, Italy. However, the concerts were cancelled following the coronavirus pandemic. He was known for his bushy hair and had worked significantly to elaborate on the Met’s repertoire.