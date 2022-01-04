American Rapper J $tash Allegedly Shoots Woman Infront Of Her Kids Before Killing Himself

American rapper J $tash allegedly killed a woman, who he was dating, in front of her kids before killing himself on Saturday in California. The incident came to light after one of the three kids made a call to the authorities reporting domestic violence on New Year's Eve to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The kids involved in the alleged murder-suicide case are reportedly unharmed.

Rapper J $tash kills himself and woman of three kids

As per a report from AP, HIROI SEKAI rapper J $tash and his girlfriend were found dead in their Los Angeles residence in Temple City, California. The crime came to light after three boys, ages 5 to 11, were spotted by deputies responding to a domestic violence call running towards them at 7 am on Sunday, as per sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred who also told Southern California News Group that the boys were physically unharmed.

As per the outlet, the sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred further informed that a 27-year-old woman found in the residence was shot multiple times meanwhile, a 28-year-old male, identified as J $tash, whose legal name is Justin Joseph, had a self-inflicted head wound. The authorities reportedly do not know if the call made by one of the kids came before or after the shots were fired.

Alfred further told the outlet that the rapper was dating the woman for about a year and was not related to any of the three kids of the woman. As per a report from People Magazine, Lt. Derrick Alfred told KTLA, ''Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it's a murder-suicide.'' Authorities are reportedly investigating the matter and further details are awaited.

